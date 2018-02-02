STAY CONNECTED: How to keep WBRC FOX6 News in your Facebook news feed

Changes that Facebook is making to your news feed could affect how you receive news happening in your area. A few simple steps will make sure you continue to get stories that matter to your family and friends from WBRC FOX6 News.

Desktop computers

Go to our homepage and make sure you have "liked" WBRC FOX6 News. Hover over "Following" and select "See first" from the drop-down menu.

Also switch "Events, Suggested Live Videos" to "On," and you're all set!

How to like the station page on the desktop version of Facebook.

Phone and tablet users

On your smartphone or tablet, go to the WBRC FOX6 News page and click "Like." The select "Follow" or "Following;" click it and turn "Get Notifications" to the on position.

How to follow on the Facebook mobile app

Also under "In your news feed," select "See first" to move our posts to the top.

How to get station notifications on the mobile Facebook app

That's it! Thank you for choosing WBRC FOX6 News for your local news coverage.

