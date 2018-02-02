Apollo chicken over tri-color rotini pasta

8 jumbo chicken tenders

Olive oil and rotisserie seasoning

2 cups tricolor rotini pasta

1 cup Greek Vinaigrette

¼ cup diced red peppers

½ cup feta cheese

½ cup olives(green)



Cook pasta to al dente about 10 minutes.Grill chicken tenders after seasoning with oil and spices.Strain pasta and dress with olive oil. Place chicken over pasta and dress with Greek vinaigrette.Garnish with olives,peppers,and feta cheese.Serve with your favorite bread and a nice salad. Enjoy!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.