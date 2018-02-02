Jill: A chilly Groundhog Day!

Stay bundled up today because it’s going to feel colder than the thermometer readings you see on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.



Temperatures rise into the lower 40s but the wind will make it feel colder. Sunshine will be abundant!



Birmingham Bill saw his shadow and that means 6 more weeks of winter.



The First Alert Magic City Weekend forecast starts off chilly and ends wet.



Most of Saturday will be dry and slightly cooler than normal.



Rain and storms begin to move in on Saturday night and linger through Sunday morning. Severe weather is not expected.



Rainfall amounts could approach 1” which would be great for the current extreme drought.



If you are going to a Super Bowl party, it looks dry for it now and no worries for needing an umbrella.



Next week features above normal temperatures and another round of rain.



High temperatures in the 60s return by next Tuesday and rain impacts the state on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

