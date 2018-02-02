Louisiana Shrimp, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Ingredients:

1 cup vegetable oil

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 large onion, medium diced

1 large green bell pepper, medium diced

2 celery stalks, medium diced

1 pound andouille or smoked sausage, sliced 1/4 inch thick

1 pound chicken, cooked medium diced

1 pound shrimp, medium peeled & deveined

4 cloves garlic, minced

salt and pepper to taste

Creole seasoning to taste

6 cups chicken broth

1 bay leaf

Directions:

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. When hot, whisk in flour. Continue whisking until the roux has cooked to the color of chocolate milk, 8 to 10 minutes. Be careful not to burn the roux. If you see black specks in the mixture, start over.

Stir onion, bell pepper, celery, and sausage into the roux; cook 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook another 5 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, and Creole seasoning; blend thoroughly. Pour in the chicken broth and add the bay leaf. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, uncovered, for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

Stir in the chicken, and simmer 30 minutes.

Add the shrimp and simmer for the last remaining five minutes.

Serve immediately over stemmed rice. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.