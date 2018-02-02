Homicide victim's body found in backyard of Ensley home

Birmingham PD are on the scene of a homicide in Ensley (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC)

Birmingham police are on the scene of a homicide in Ensley.

Few details are known right now, but the shooting happened on 46th Street Friday morning.

Police say the victim's body was found in the backyard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Birmingham police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

