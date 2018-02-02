Alabama court tosses claim against agent over concert injury

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Supreme Court says a man can't go forward with his lawsuit against a company involved in booking a death metal concert where he was injured.

The justices on Friday blocked a lawsuit against the Los Angeles-based ICM Partners by Jordan Taylor Pardue and his mother.

Pardue sued claiming he was badly injured during a 2014 concert by the band Cannibal Corpse at Soul Kitchen Music Hall in Mobile. The decision says the young man was thrown down and suffered a spinal injury that resulted in more than $1.2 million in medical treatments.

The decision says ICM Partners received a $250 commission for booking the band but had no other involvement.

The decision says a Mobile County judge was wrong to let the suit against ICM Partners go forward.

