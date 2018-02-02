Mickey: A cold Friday

As of 4 a.m. this morning most of our temps were in the 30s to 40s, but Cullman was at 28 degrees as a cold front begins to push into our area. Expect our temps to continue to drop before sunrise and then only warm into the 40s this afternoon under clearing skies.

Look for increasing clouds tonight, lows into the 20s and light winds.

Saturday looks to be mostly cloudy, with highs near 51 and SE winds around 5 mph.

Saturday night into Sunday we have a good chance of rain moving into our area. It should be all liquid with temps dropping Saturday night to only 43 degrees and warming Sunday to about 54.

The rain is expected to be gone by Sunday evening.

We are expected to briefly dry out on Monday, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 54.

Another system is set to arrive next Tuesday into Wednesday. This system will need to be watched for the possibility of strong to severe storms.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.