Mad About You's Louis Zorich dead at 93 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mad About You's Louis Zorich dead at 93


By Tim Surette,

Louis Zorich, best known for playing the father of Paul Reiser's character in Mad About You, died on Tuesday at the age of 93, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On the NBC sitcom that ran from 1992 to 1999, Zorich's Burt Buchman was a sporting goods store owner whose catchphrase was, "It's me, Burt! Burt Buchman -- your father!" whenever he visited his son Paul's (Reiser) apartment.

Zorich also starred in the early-'90s CBS sitcom Brooklyn Bridge, in which he played an immigrant grandfather and husband to Marion Ross' character. In film, he appeared in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Club Paradise and The Muppets Take Manhattan, among others.

Zorich was married to actress Olympia Dukakis and had three children.

Louis Zorich

Mad About You

