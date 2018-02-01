FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings rain and wind to the state

It is rainy and windy Thursday night as a strong cold front tracks across the area. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s as rain quickly wraps up after midnight.

Friday should be mostly sunny and mild. Expect highs in the mid-40s. We can expect a few clouds Friday evening, but the forecast will remain dry. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s.

Magic City Weekend Forecast: We can expect partly sunny skies with highs around 50. Rain will arrive after sunset with widespread rain after midnight through Sunday. If you have plans Saturday night, expect temperatures in the lower 40s.

Sunday will be wet and cool. Highs will reach the mid-50s. The rain should leave the area by Sunday night. The weather will work out just fine for those Super Bowl viewing parties.

Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the lower 50s during the afternoon. The dry weather will short-lived with rain returning on Tuesday afternoon and again on Wednesday.

It is possible we could even see a few thunderstorms early next week. However, the threat of any severe weather remains very low.

