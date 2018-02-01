Alabama Attorney General explains how he's addressing Alabama's opioid crisis

Attorney General Steve Marshall came to Tuscaloosa as guest speaker of the Exchange Club's Officer of the Year awards.

Before handing out plaques, he explained the help these officers needed to better fight the opioid crisis.

"And from a law enforcement perspective, we need to make sure we're identifying these pill mills number one that are putting these pills out on the street. But also making sure that the legislature gives us additional leverage through a trafficking bill for fentanyl and carfentanil that is killing people across the country," Marshall explained.

He said Alabama ranked number one per capita in the nation in terms of prescriptions.

"We see overdose deaths taking place in communities throughout the state for that reason. There's very much an urgency to deal with the problem going forward," Marshall explained.

Marshall credits a recent report an advisory committee released with 27 recommendations about strategically dealing with Alabama opioid crisis.

Some of these recommendations will be presented to members of Alabama house and senate in the next weeks to explain how they could be better implemented.

