Alabama Attorney General explains how he's addressing Alabama's opioid crisis

The town of Sipsey is now without a police department and what’s even worse - they found out about the department shut down through Facebook.More >>
The grades are in and Tuscaloosa County schools got a C according to the report card on the state's website. So, what does it all mean and why should parents care?More >>
It is rainy and windy Thursday night as a strong cold front tracks across the area. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s as rain quickly wraps up after midnight.More >>
Attorney General Steve Marshall came to Tuscaloosa as guest speaker of the Exchange Club's Officer of the Year awards.?More >>
Rogers, who supported a domed stadium in the past, says he wants voters to decide if they want money spent on the stadium or to help people with their utility bills and neighborhood re-vitalization.More >>
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin says the Magic City will make money on a new downtown stadium, but some say the city simply can't afford to build it.More >>