Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Jadon Ball.

Jadon is a senior at Ragland High School with a 4.3 GPA. He is on the football and basketball teams and involved in SGA, Beta Club, and FCA. In addition, he shares his knowledge through peer tutoring and the leadership team. He is ambitious in all he does and excels on and off the field.

Jadon, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s RISING STAR.

