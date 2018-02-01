FIRST ALERT Traffic: Train blocking several crossings in Pelham & Alabaster; Delays expected for 'several hours'

Officials in Pelham and Alabaster tells us a train is currently blocking several crossings in their cities.

Pelham Police says a train is currently blocking the single-track crossing on Hwy 52 West at Lee Street, as well as the crossing on at Stonehaven Trail.

Alabaster Police says Industrial Road at Hwy 31 near Krystal, 8th Avenue NW at Hwy 31 near Sol Azteca, and 2nd Pl NW behind the Alabaster Police Department are all blocked as well.

An update from CSX at 4:10 p.m. told authorities the train is four miles in length and there was a break somewhere along the train. So engineers must walk the entire length of the train to locate the problem.

Because of that, we're told the crossings will likely be blocked for several hours.

We'll update you once we're told the crossings are cleared.

Officers are working in those areas to clear out congested areas where drivers are stuck.

If you can, you're asked to find an alternate route.

