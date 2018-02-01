4 Pelham students treated at hospital after ingesting detergent

Officials with Pelham City Schools say four students at Pelham High School were treated after ingesting detergent.

The incident happened Thursday and involved what they say was the "suspected ingestion of detergent dissolved in water."

We're told the students were taken by parents or ambulance to an area hospital as a precautionary measure for further evaluation.

All of the students have been treated and released.

