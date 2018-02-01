Birmingham City Schools receives D on Alabama school report card

The Alabama State Department of Education released a list of all state schools. The schools and school districts received grades based on a variety of standards including student performance and attendance.

Birmingham City Schools did not score well, receiving a D grade. Only 2.3 percent of Birmingham City Schools received an A, while 9 percent earned a B, 2 percent a C, 35 percent a D and 51 percent, which is 22 total schools, an F.

"We own this. We'll transform. Birmingham Schools will continue to rise but in doing so we will be accountable." Lisa Herring, Birmingham Superintendent said.

Herring said her action plan for correcting the problem includes developing a map to academic achievement, criteria to expand and measure achievement and developing an accountability report.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin called on the entire community to back Herring's eventual plan.

"I challenge everybody looking to start swimming in the solutions. The beauty of this moment I'm flanked by a superintendent I 100 percent trust and believe in." Woodfin said.

Woodfin also called on parents to make sure their student attends classes, saying, "We talk about achievement and growth you can’t have that if children are not in school."

The head of the American Federation of Teachers, a teachers union, Richard Franklin, liked what he heard from Woodfin.

"One of things I really surprised about she is talking about working collectively as a group we haven't had that in a superintendent actually say it." Franklin said.

Herring said her action plan will require more funding for the school system.

