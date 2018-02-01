FIRST ALERT: Expect Well-Needed Rain Tonight

Rain is now showing up on radar and will continue through much of the evening hours. Since much of our area is under a severe drought, this is well-needed rainfall. Thunderstorms are not expected and rainfall amounts will total between a quarter and one half inch. Temperatures will remain mild through the afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. Most of the rain should clear the area by 10pm. During the overnight, we can expect a chill in the air. A strong cold front will move the area. This will mean overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Friday should be mostly sunny and mild. Expect highs in the mid 40s. We can expect a few clouds Friday evening, but the forecast will remain dry. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s.

Magic City Weekend Forecast: We can expect partly sunny skies with highs around 50. Rain will arrive after sunset with widespread rain after midnight through Sunday. If you have plans Saturday night, expect temperatures in the lower 40s. Sunday will be wet and cool. Highs will reach the mid 50s. The rain should leave the area by Sunday night. The weather will workout just fine for those Super Bowl viewing parties.

Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the lower 50s during the afternoon. The dry weather will short-lived with rain returning on Tuesday afternoon and again on Wednesday. It is possible we could even see a few thunderstorms early next week. However, the threat for any severe weather remains very low.

Copyright WBRC 2018. All rights reserved.