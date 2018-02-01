Arrest made in shooting death of Birmingham man

Brahnsen Burton: Suspect in homicide of Sylvester Poole (Source: Jefferson Co. Jail)

Birmingham police have made an arrest in a homicide that happened in 2017.

Brahnsen Burton is in the Jefferson County Jail.

Sylvester Poole, 54, was shot and killed Nov. 1 on 15th Street and Avenue S. while sitting in his truck. Authorities say the truck was still running when they arrived at the location.

Police found Poole slumped over in his car.

Investigators say information leads them to believe robbery may have been motive.

