Lulu's Cheese Bread and Glazed Pineapple Sausage Bites

Lulu's Cheese Bread



Ingredients:

1 bag of Lulu's Cheese Bread

1 box of Crumbled Goat Cheese at room temperature

8 oz of Cream Cheese at room temperature

1/4 cup of grated parmesan cheese

1/4 cup olive oil

8 smalls grape tomatoes quartered

2 tablespoons of fresh green onions

2 teaspoon of Balsamic vinegar

1 glove of garlic salt



Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

Bake the Cheese Bread according to instructions on the back.

Combine the goat cheese, cream cheese, parmesan cheese and 2 tablespoon of olive oil in a food processor and season with pepper. Brush a 1- quart baking dish with Olive oil, then spread the cheese mixture in the dish. Bake it for approximately 15 min or until golden and heated through.

meanwhile, combine the tomatoes,2 tablespoon of olive oil, garlic, balsamic vinegar, 1/2 tablespoon of salt and green onions in a medium bowl. Spoon the tomato mixture on top of the dip. Serve with your favorite flavor or Lulu's Cheese Bread.

Enjoy it!



Lulu's Glazed Pineapple Sausage Bites



Ingredients:

1 bag of Lulu's Cheese Bread

12 oz of your favorite sausage fully cooked

1 can of pineapple chunks, reserve the juice

2 Teaspoon of teriyaki sauce

2 Teaspoon of honey

1 Teaspoon of pineapple juice reserved from can



Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Bake the Cheese Bread according to instructions on the back.

Place the pineapple chunks in half of baking sheet covered with foil

Place the sausage sliced in the other half of the baking sheet.

In a small mixing bowl, combine teriyaki sauce, honey and pineapple juice. Brush the glace over the pineapple and sausage. Cook for 15 min or just until hot.

Remove from the oven. Slice the Cheese Bread, fill with 1 slice of sausage and 1 pineapple chunk and enjoy it!