Alabama school report cards released

The Alabama Department of Education released school report cards for the first time Thursday that contain letter grades for each public school system and individual public schools across the state.

Here's a list of grades in our area:

Anniston City Schools: D

Birmingham City Schools: D

Calhoun County Schools: B

Etowah County Schools: B

Gadsden City Schools: C

Homewood City Schools: A

Hoover City Schools: A

Jefferson County Schools: C

Mountain Brook City Schools: A

Shelby County Schools: B

Trussville City Schools: A

Tuscaloosa City Schools: C

Tuscaloosa County Schools: C

Vestavia City Schools: A

Of Alabama’s 137 school systems, 76 percent received either an A, B, or C; 73 percent of the schools without a Grade 12 received either an A, B, or C; and 77 percent of schools with a Grade 12 received an A, B, or C.

No school system received an F, but 95 schools without a Grade 12 and nine schools with a Grade 12 did receive F’s.

You can see all of the grades on the Alabama State Department of Education website by going here.

