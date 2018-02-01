FIRST ALERT: Rain sticks around this afternoon and evening

Mostly cloudy and mild today!

Spotty showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon but the main line of organized rain arrives northwest around 2 p.m. and reaches Aliceville to Fayette to Jasper to Cullman by 5 p.m.

Areas along the I-59 corridor will see the best chance for rain between 6 to 8 p.m.

Areas to the south of I-20 will see the best chance after 8 p.m.

Rainfall amounts will range from .20” to locally up to .60”.

Rain exits from northwest to southeast tonight and temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s. Rain may end as snow across far northeast Alabama but mainly in Tennessee and close to Chattanooga.

Groundhog Day features cold temperatures and increasing sunshine and wind. So that means 6 more weeks of winter likely, according to folklore.

The First Alert Magic City Weekend forecast starts off chilly and ends wet. Rainfall amounts on Sunday morning and early afternoon could approach 1” which would be great for the current drought.

If you are going to a Super Bowl party, be careful traveling in the rain. Precipitation should be mostly gone after the game.

Milder air returns along with rain by the middle of next week.

