Where Is the Love: Celebrating Valentine's Day as a family

Janice talked with Dr. Misty Smith, LPC, from Mind, Body, & Heart Wellness Clinic about how Valentine's Day isn't just for couples - kids love Valentine’s Day! They get so excited about those little cards they swap at school! Let's show them some love this Valentine’s Day since it is on a school night in the middle of the week anyway! Kids are so much easier to please than adults! If your kids are like Dr. Smith's, they probably ask why mommy & daddy get to go out and they are stuck at home with the sitter. Take this year and model for them the most wonderful of ways to love the most special person in your life.

Loving Your Kids This Valentine’s Day - Start the day with love such as heart-shaped, pink pancakes and strawberry milk.

Don't buy a gift! Make a gift! - Make love notes or a handmade card or give a book of "gift certificates."

Give reminders of Love all day - Leave special notes in special places and be crafty.

"Date" night - Go out to a fancy restaurant or have dinner & dancing at home with the kids.

Love on them individually - Alone time and hugs & kisses are important!

For more information, you can contact Dr. Smith at 1-888-38-MYMBH - that's 1-800-386-9624.

