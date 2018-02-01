Janice talked with Judy Bates, the Bargainomics Lady. Judy says she is stocking up on gifts for next Christmas and she found all sorts of bargains in the stores at the Shops of Grand River in Leeds. At the VF Outlet, she found a $10 little boys' hoodie for 90 percent off and paid just a dollar! If you can spend cash – not credit – now's a great time to find some serious markdowns.

Also, this Saturday is downtown Gadsden's 11th Annual Chili Cookoff. It will be held on Broad Street between 4th and 6th Streets and feature chili galore, plus plenty of classic cars will be on hand and area stores will be having special sales throughout the event. Tasting tickets go on sale at noon and are only $1 each or six for $5.

