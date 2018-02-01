Mayor Woodfin proposes millions for downtown stadium

In a meeting yesterday, Mayor Randall Woodfin said he wants to invest three million dollars a year over the course of 30 years to build a new stadium and expand the BJCC Legacy Arena. Woodfin says the city's return on investment would be used to revitalize neighborhoods. It's a 90 million dollar investment --- and Mayor Woodfin presented a plan to the council Wednesday. It would lead to a 55,000 seat $175-million dollar downtown stadium. He says the return is worth the investment... whether it's street paving, new housing developments, whether it's getting rid of dilapidated structures in the community all of these things that are a priority as a relates to neighborhood revitalization this fine gives us space to actually realize these priorities.

The council had a number of questions that ranged from a diversity of construction and design firms for the project, parking for the stadium, jobs, and of course, what does this mean for Legion field? Council President Valerie Abbott said the meeting helped clear things up but she hopes the city's investment would be less. Jefferson County already agreed to put $30 million towards the project and the city council is expected to vote on this at the regular meeting next Tuesday.

