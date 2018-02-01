Jeh Jeh Live: Beaker Bash: The Great Outdoors

On Saturday, February 3, McWane Science Center presents the annual fundraiser, Beaker Bash — a beloved tradition for Birmingham area families. During the 2018 event 'Beaker Bash: The Great Outdoors!', visitors will discover the amazing science that awaits them in their own backyard. Event activities will encourage families to search the grass and the soil to explore animal and insect habitats, make smores under the stars, and plant your own garden as you find out there is more to your backyard than you could ever imagine!

Every year, Beaker Bash represents just one example of how science and fun come together to take education beyond the classroom to create a lifelong love of learning. The funds raised through Beaker Bash directly support statewide education programs and make field trips affordable for thousands of students. It is only with YOUR help that we can make a difference in our community by bringing unique experiences, and vital STEM education programs, to the students and children who will become our future leaders in science and innovation. Tickets are $30 for kids under 21, $50 for adults, and $150 for a Family Four Pack. Children under 2 years old are free. For more information, visit http://www.mcwane.org/.

