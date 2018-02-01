Neil Patrick Harris confirms A Series of Unfortunate Events will end after season 3

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and legendary actor Morgan Freeman went head-to-head in a bizarre Super Bowl ad promoting Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew Ice

As Netflix settles into being the dominant presence of the future of television, it's changed some of its practices and has become a lot more discerning with what it decides to bring back

Don't expect the Baudelaires to open a private detective agency after they've finally solved the mystery of what happened to their parents

Louis Zorich, best known for playing the father of Paul Reiser's character in Mad About You, died on Tuesday at the age of 93

Last year, Netflix renewed A Series of Unfortunate Events for a second and a third season that would adapt the remaining novels of Lemony Snicket's (aka Daniel Handler) 13-book series (Season 1 covered the first four). Many speculated that this would conclude the series, since the source material would be spent and thus the story of the Baudelaire orphans and Count Olaf would be complete. Now producer and star Neil Patrick Harris has confirmed that plan.

"We're three seasons all in," Harris tells TV Guide.

"We've intentionally been very truthful and factual and loyal to the books," Harris continues. "We've added a few characters that aren't in the books, we've added some songs that you probably couldn't put into the books, but for the most part we're sticking to the structure of what already worked."

A Series of Unfortunate Events Finally Gets the Adaptation It Deserves

So don't expect the Baudelaires to open a private detective agency after they've finally solved the mystery of what happened to their parents.

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday, March 30.

