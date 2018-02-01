Salmon with Balsamic Cherry Tomatoes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil, divided 
4 4-oz. salmon fillets, skinned 
½ teaspoon salt, divided 
¼ teaspoon black pepper 
2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes 
1 ½ teaspoons minced garlic 
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar 
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, optional

Directions:

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 teaspoons oil, and swirl to coat. Sprinkle fish with ¼ teaspoon salt and the pepper.
Cook fish 5 minutes on each side or until fish flakes with a fork. Remove fish from pan; keep warm.
Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to pan. Add tomatoes and garlic; sauté 3 minutes. Add vinegar; cook 1 minute or until tomatoes begin to burst. 
Stir in basil and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Spoon tomato mixture evenly over fish.

