Salmon with Balsamic Cherry Tomatoes

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

4 4-oz. salmon fillets, skinned

½ teaspoon salt, divided

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes

1 ½ teaspoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, optional

Directions:

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 teaspoons oil, and swirl to coat. Sprinkle fish with ¼ teaspoon salt and the pepper.

Cook fish 5 minutes on each side or until fish flakes with a fork. Remove fish from pan; keep warm.

Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to pan. Add tomatoes and garlic; sauté 3 minutes. Add vinegar; cook 1 minute or until tomatoes begin to burst.

Stir in basil and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Spoon tomato mixture evenly over fish.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.