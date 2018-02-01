Mickey: Several wet weather systems

It's a mild start to our day out there this morning. Clouds and winds out of the south are bringing us temps in the 40s to 50s. Grab your umbrella. You won't need it this morning, but you should by this afternoon and evening. Look for highs today near 60 degrees.

Tonight, expect lows near 30 degrees with showers continuing through midnight.

Friday we will likely see sunshine from the morning hours through the afternoon with increasing clouds by Friday night. Highs near 45 are in the forecast.

Saturday morning we have temps in the 20s in the forecast with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 50.

Saturday night into Sunday morning brings another chance of rain our way. No severe storms are expected with highs near 52.

Another chance of rain is on the horizon for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Have a great day, and don't forget your umbrella!

