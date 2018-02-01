Cleanup from I-2059 SB 18-wheeler fire still causing delays - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cleanup from I-2059 SB 18-wheeler fire still causing delays

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Drew Dover/WBRC) (Source: Drew Dover/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Cleanup continues on I-20/59 Southbound after an overnight 18-wheeler fire. 

Emergency crews are blocking the two right lanes at the 31st Street exit. 

The fire previously closed the interstate for three hours. 

The driver was not injured. 

