All lanes open after hours-long cleanup of 18-wheeler fire on I-20/59 SB

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

All lanes of I-2059 Southbound are now open after clean up of an overnight 18-wheeler fire impacted traffic for hours. 

The remnants of the wreck have been moved to the should of the road at the 31st Street exit. 

The fire previously closed the interstate for three hours. 

The driver was not injured. 

