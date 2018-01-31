Consultants in town to study Tuscaloosa's west side

Consultants are in Tuscaloosa this week studying the city's west side of town.

Several folks that live in Tuscaloosa's West End were selected to participate in the study to essentially see what that area is lacking.

Residents are being asked to answer questions that will give consultants a better understanding of what their needs are.

Questions concerning crime, blight, and lack of development all came up.

"I believe the community is ready to have those concrete answers of this is what we know is already here. But now give us the blueprint on how to move forward and be able to get the results where we all have a community where we are happy to live in,” said Councilwoman Ravean Howard.

There are two community meetings next month where consultants will expand their study involving even more residents to participate.

