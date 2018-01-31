Over a dozen men and women rescue man trapped in 18-wheeler

A truck driver is recovering Wednesday night after being trapped in an 18-wheeler in Greene County.

It took nearly 3 hours to get that man out according to authorities.

His brother forever grateful to the rescuers that saved him.

It's a road Boyd’s take often from Mississippi to Alabama delivering timber.

Delanno Boyd had no idea his brother Demonn Boyd would be airlifted to a hospital at the end of today's trip.

“He's hurting you know,” said Boyd.

Boyd’s brother was driving in their 18-wheeler when he crashed into a pickup truck just passed Howell-Heflin Lock and Dam.

“I was at home and I got the phone call and came rushing this way,” said Boyd.

This is the sight he arrived at - at least a dozen men and women working to get his brother out.

“A lot of thinking and a lot of thought went into how we were able to free him,” said Quinton Brown Battalion Chief.

“You look at a situation like this there's no amount of training you can really do to prepare to get somebody out of just a tangled-up mess that gentlemen were in anytime we can have a positive outcome like this it's always a good day,” said Lt. Ben Rawls Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue.

Boyd is grateful the only thing lost today was their products and not his brother.

“I can’t thank no one but the man upstairs. I'm just glad he's alive and ok,” said Boyd.

The other driver involved in the wreck also survived.

