Police chase ends in wreck on I-65 at Daniel Payne Drive

A chase involving Fultondale police ended on Interstate 65 northbound near Daniel Payne Drive in north Birmingham late Wednesday evening.

Police were initially called to the Target in Fultondale to investigate a possible shoplifter. Details about what happened when they arrived aren't available, but we're told that's where the chase began.

The suspect was chased by police down Interstate 65 to Interstate 22. We're told they made it as far as Graysville before the suspect turned around and started heading back toward I-65.

At some point, police tell us the suspect began driving the wrong way down the interstate.

Officials say the suspect merged onto Interstate 65 northbound, but he was driving south. That's when he wrecked near the Daniel Payne Drive exit.

We're told two officers were bruised in the incident, but they didn't suffer any serious injuries.

The suspect is being taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Then we understand he'll be taken back to Fultondale where he will be charged.

