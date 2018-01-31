Ben Abercrombie surprises Hoover baseball players

It was nine months ago that Ben Abercrombie helped the Hoover Bucs win a state championship in baseball.

On Wednesday, Ben surprised his former teammates at home plate as practice began.

Abercrombie was paralyzed last fall while playing football for Harvard, and while he continues to fight his fight, the Bucs welcomed him back to the diamond for the first time since last spring.

Ben is now back home in Hoover after months of rehab in Rhode Island and Atlanta, and he hopes to watch some Bus baseball games this spring.

Rick Karle and photojournalist Mike Tucker were at practice as Ben’s former players, surprised by his presence, greeted him warmly. Rick talked with Ben, Hoover baseball coach Adam Moseley, Bucs baseball player Scott Elgin and Bean’s father Marty.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.