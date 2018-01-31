School bus driver charged with DUI after crash

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - Alabama state troopers say a Hoover school bus driver has been charged with driving under the influence following a crash.

Cpl. Steve Smith says the crash, involving a Hoover City Schools bus, occurred Wednesday afternoon.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the accident. The bus was the only vehicle involved.

Smith says the bus driver, whose name has not been released, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

He says the driver has been charged with DUI and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

