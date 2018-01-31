UPDATE: Hoover City Schools Board votes to fire bus driver after DUI crash

The Hoover City Schools Board has voted to fire a school bus driver who was charged with DUI after crashing a bus Wednesday.

Alabama State Troopers have identified the driver as Mark Pierce.

Troopers responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday to a single vehicle crash involving a Hoover City School bus. The wreck happened on Interstate 459 on the Acton Road northbound exit ramp.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash, however, we're told 35 students were transported home that afternoon via Mr. Pierce's bus (2007-01). The high school only route serves the Bluff Park, Shades Mountain, and Alford Avenue area of Hoover.

Hoover City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy issued the following statement about Pierce's arrest:

Among the many roles of a school district, the most important is the safety and well-being of children. The Hoover City School District accepts and embraces that the safety of our children is priority one, and we will accept nothing less from our employees. A serious breach of good judgment occurred on yesterday by one of our bus drivers. His failure to act responsibly could have resulted in serious injury and loss of life. Thank God no children were on the bus at the time of the crash. Our community can be confident that the irresponsible conduct of this employee will not be tolerated.

It was determined by troopers that the driver of the bus was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Authorities say Pierce's Blood Alcohol Content was .15, which is almost four times the legal limit.

The driver was charged with DUI and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

The State Board of Education has also been made aware of Pierce's arrest.

