Driver of wrecked Hoover school bus arrested for DUI identified

Alabama State Troopers say the driver of a Hoover City School system bus that wrecked on Wednesday afternoon has been arrested for DUI.

Authorities have identified the driver as Mark Pierce.

Troopers responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday to a single vehicle crash involving a Hoover City School bus. The wreck happened on Interstate 459 on the Acton Road northbound exit ramp.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

It was determined by troopers that the driver of the bus was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Authorities say Pierce's Blood Alcohol Content was .15, which is almost four times the legal limit.

The driver was charged with DUI and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

No other details are available at this time.

