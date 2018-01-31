Birmingham housing market plays important role in attracting big industries

The City of Birmingham might have missed out on landing Amazon’s second headquarters; however, according to a University of Alabama professor, the Magic City should focus more on the housing market to land that big fish.

Birmingham has more than what other cities in the region are lacking to help bring business in homes.

Dr. Amanda Ross is an Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Alabama. She believes Birmingham's housing market is better than most.

"There [has] saturated housing and very expensive, while here there is quality housing. The attractiveness of the city is how good its housing market is. It can make Birmingham more appealing to landing these outside companies," Ross said.

Ross says Birmingham has more inventory of homes available, and with more reasonable prices than Atlanta or Nashville. These facts should and could play an important role in attracting big industry.

"I do think these companies care about the amenities and workers - happiness overall, and this is an important component of that," Ross continued.

Ross says the city should focus more on its housing growth and its affordability when trying to entice big companies to come to the area.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.