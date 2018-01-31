Two rescued after 2-car collision in Greene County

Authorities in Greene County have rescued two people after a collision between an 18-wheeler and another automobile Wednesday afternoon.

Initially, the driver of an 18-wheeler carrying lumber was trapped in the cab of his truck, but he was eventually rescued and airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

No word on either of their conditions.

Driver trapped in eighteen wheeler in Greene County @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/ymxIISvIcI — Ugochi Iloka (@UgochiWBRC) January 31, 2018

We'll update this story with more details as we learn them.

