Birmingham mayor recommends city invest $90 million over 30 years on new stadium

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Wednesday his support for the expansion of BJCC Legacy Arena and a new stadium to be built on property adjacent to the BJCC.

The announcement came during a committee of the whole meeting of the Birmingham City Council on Wednesday.

Birmingham's commitment would be $3 million per year for 30 years. The economic return to the city during the construction phase is projected to be $1.27 million. In years past that, the investment into the BJCC and the new stadium would be $500,000 a year.

Major renovations are needed to the BJCC and Legacy Arena to increase events, tournaments, and entertainment. It's important to have a public/private partnership between the city, county, state, corporate community and UAB to work together to help fund new expanded facilities. — Randall Woodfin (@WoodfinForBham) January 31, 2018

It's projected if the area near the new stadium is developed, the return on the investment would be as much as $5.5 million per year during the construction period. In years past that, the city could see $9.9 million a year.

Woodfin says investing in the infrastructure upgrades could fund the city’s priorities, with neighborhood revitalization being at the top of the list. He also pledges to help Legion Field in addition to the commitment to help fund the new stadium and the BJCC expansion.

We can make a commitment to the expansion of the BJCC and still support Legion Field. This is not a decision between supporting Legion Field "or" investing in BJCC expansion. We can do both. I'm committed to that. — Randall Woodfin (@WoodfinForBham) January 31, 2018

