Birmingham mayor recommends city invest $90 million over 30 years on new stadium

A rendering of a possible new stadium for downtown Birmingham. (Source: BJCC) A rendering of a possible new stadium for downtown Birmingham. (Source: BJCC)
Mayor Woodfin discusses his support for a new stadium in Birmingham. (Source: Jamiese Price/WBRC) Mayor Woodfin discusses his support for a new stadium in Birmingham. (Source: Jamiese Price/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Wednesday his support for the expansion of BJCC Legacy Arena and a new stadium to be built on property adjacent to the BJCC.

The announcement came during a committee of the whole meeting of the Birmingham City Council on Wednesday.

Birmingham's commitment would be $3 million per year for 30 years. The economic return to the city during the construction phase is projected to be $1.27 million. In years past that, the investment into the BJCC and the new stadium would be $500,000 a year.

It's projected if the area near the new stadium is developed, the return on the investment would be as much as $5.5 million per year during the construction period. In years past that, the city could see $9.9 million a year.

Woodfin says investing in the infrastructure upgrades could fund the city’s priorities, with neighborhood revitalization being at the top of the list. He also pledges to help Legion Field in addition to the commitment to help fund the new stadium and the BJCC expansion.

