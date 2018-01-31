Folks complaining about a stinky situation in Lipscomb

There is a smell dispute going on over in Lipscomb.

J and J Pharmacy has been in Lipscomb for more than four decades. Next door is a salvage yard which has also been in the community for 40 plus years.

A pharmacy employee says during the last few years, there has been an odor in the air.

"They got old rotten gas they are leaving in the junk cars in the gas tanks and everything. They are crushing cars and letting the gas run down," Robert Bearden said.

The owner of the salvage yard says they are in compliance with all regulations. He says cars are put up on racks where gas and oil lines are punctured and the fuel runs into containment containers.

The pharmacy says the smell is worse at night. "The odor is real bad. You can't even go outside at night because it’s so rotten smelling and stink is so bad," Bearden said.

The owner of the salvage yard says other junkyards and petroleum companies have a smell, but it's not a health hazard. He says this is just the cost of doing business.

The pharmacy has left messages complaining about it with the Jefferson County Health Department and EPA. The health department says there was no report, but the air division welcomes anyone to call them again to file a complaint.

"I just want to get it stopped. You can’t breathe out here," Bearden said.

