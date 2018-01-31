Tuscaloosa city council considers a permanent entertainment district

Tuscaloosa's "Downtown T-Town Entertainment District" could stretch beyond some weekends.

City councilors are considering making the temporary district that ended Saturday a daily affair.

"It can bring vibrancy to your downtown. It can be an economic boost for your downtown," City Council President Cynthia Almond explained.

She argued several other large cities in Alabama have benefitted from having entertainment districts.

Some alcohol beverage control rules are relaxed.

That allows adults to go from place to place inside the district with drinks in hand.

That could be allowed during the same hours bars and restaurants are allowed to serve alcohol.

"I have concerns about alcohol being so open for such a long period of time. And I just want to make sure that we have considered all angles before we take that next step," Almond went on to say.

The City Council will hold a public hearing during Tuesday's city council meeting to listen to concerns from the public before voting whether to bring the entertainment district back permanently.

