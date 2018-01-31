Three smaller police departments receive grant for new tools

Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday three small Alabama police departments will split a $72,000 federal grant. All three cities will get $24,000.

In Pell City, the money will be used to buy new software which will improve their ability to track crime reports, evidence, and contact with other law enforcement agencies.

"It's going to allow us to communicate with other agencies to see if they have any contact with perpetrators or evidence, things taken for a crime," Chief Paul Irwin said.

In Irondale, the police department there will be able to purchase body cameras. In the past, the department pointed out the need for body cameras. "This is also a way to tell all the people who are out there who second guess our actions. This is proof. What is better than a body camera?" Sgt. Michael Mangina said.

In Sylacauga, the police department will use the money to purchase stun guns. The money helps small-town police departments in an ever changing crime fighting effort. "It's important for small agencies to be able to protect our officers to give them the tools they need to be effective job in apprehending folks and protecting citizens," Chief Irwin said.

The grant money comes from the U.S. Justice Department.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.