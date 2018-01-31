FIRST ALERT: Several rainmakers in the days ahead; Showers likely Thursday evening

The air mass remains very dry over Alabama, so temperatures will quickly tumble into the 40s after sunset. The sky will be mostly clear early on, however clouds will be increasing late as moisture increases over the state. Temperatures will level off and may rise a degree or two by sunrise in the morning. We will also have a bright full moon overnight and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a big ring or halo around the moon. This often happens when upper-level moisture returns to the region.

FIRST ALERT FOR SEVERAL RAINMAKERS: We have a series of rainmakers that will impact the state over the next 7 to 10 days. The first system will arrive Thursday with showers most likely between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. There could be a few sprinkles or isolated showers by midday as the atmosphere moistens-up; however, the better rain chance will arrive in the evening. This system will quickly exit with clearing and colder air returning on Groundhog Day. Therefore, Birmingham Bill the Groundhog may see his shadow. Highs will be in the 40s on Friday, with lows in the 20s early Saturday.

MORE RAIN ON SUNDAY: If you have big plans on Saturday, you will be in fine shape with lots of sunshine. I would try to wrap up outdoor projects as rain will be returning late Saturday night. This system will take longer to move across the area, with rain amounts possibly topping 1” in some locations. I would plan for a cloudy, cool, and rainy Sunday, with improving weather on Monday. The next system will bring more wet weather beginning next Tuesday night. There is a good chance next Wednesday will be overcast and rainy. Parts of the area are dealing with severe drought conditions, so this isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

