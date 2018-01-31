'Black Panther' presales outpacing previous superhero movies

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Michael B. Jordan, a cast member in "Black Panther," poses at the premiere of the film at The Dolby Theatre on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Angela Bassett, left, a cast member in "Black Panther," is joined by her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance, on the carpet at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Los Angel...

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Musician/actress Janella Monae arrives at the premiere of the film "Black Panther" at The Dolby Theatre on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Chadwick Boseman, a cast member in "Black Panther," poses at the premiere of the film at The Dolby Theatre on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Lupita Nyong'o, a cast member in "Black Panther," shows off her dress for photographers at the premiere of the film at The Dolby Theatre on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles.

NEW YORK (AP) - Advance ticket sales to Marvel's "Black Panther" are outpacing all superhero movies on Fandango.

The online ticket service said Wednesday that "Black Panther" is currently outselling its previous record-holder for presale, 2016's "Batman v Superman." Following gushing early reaction from Monday night's premiere, Ryan Coogler's film is the top daily ticket-seller on Fandango.

"Black Panther" doesn't open until Feb. 16, but anticipation is especially strong for the first superhero movie in years starring a black lead character. The premiere in Los Angeles was attended by the film's cast decked in regal African-themed attire.

Analysts are forecasting a President's Day weekend debut for "Black Panther" of at least $100 million in North America.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.