Belle Chevre Yogurt Parfait & Stuffed French Toast

Belle Chevre Yogurt Parfait
6 oz Belle Chevre Honey Breakfast Cheese
¼ cup milk
1 cup berries of choice
Place berries on the bottom of container. Mix milk with breakfast cheese. Layer mixture and berries. Serves 2.
Belle Chevre Breakfast Sandwich
2 Slices of fresh artisan bread
1 egg
¼ cup of fresh arugula
4 slices of ham
2 tbsp Belle Chevre Fig Breakfast Cheese
Spread breakfast cheese on the inside of the slices of bread. Toast outsides on a well-oiled griddle or pan. Fry egg until preferred temperature. Assemble sandwich.
Belle Chevre Stuffed French Toast
4 slices -about 2 inches thick- dense bread, like challah - we used ciabatta
4 oz. Belle Chevre Coffee Breakfast Cheese
¼ Cup Mini Chocolate Chips
2 Tbsp. butter
1 cup milk
3 large eggs
1 Tbsp. sugar
1 tsp. lemon zest
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
1/8 tsp. salt
Cut the bread slices almost in half, leaving one edge intact. Spread the cheese on the inside of each piece, then sprinkle a layer of chocolate chips and close bread. Whisk the milk and the remaining ingredients. Heat pan over medium-high heat and melt butter. Dip the bread into the mixture, covering sides and edges. Fry in pan until each side is golden brown. Keep warm in a 250-degree oven while preparing remaining French toast in the same way. Serves 4.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.