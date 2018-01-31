Belle Chevre Yogurt Parfait & Stuffed French Toast

Belle Chevre Yogurt Parfait

6 oz Belle Chevre Honey Breakfast Cheese

¼ cup milk

1 cup berries of choice

Place berries on the bottom of container. Mix milk with breakfast cheese. Layer mixture and berries. Serves 2.

Belle Chevre Breakfast Sandwich

2 Slices of fresh artisan bread

1 egg

¼ cup of fresh arugula

4 slices of ham

2 tbsp Belle Chevre Fig Breakfast Cheese

Spread breakfast cheese on the inside of the slices of bread. Toast outsides on a well-oiled griddle or pan. Fry egg until preferred temperature. Assemble sandwich.

Belle Chevre Stuffed French Toast

4 slices -about 2 inches thick- dense bread, like challah - we used ciabatta

4 oz. Belle Chevre Coffee Breakfast Cheese

¼ Cup Mini Chocolate Chips

2 Tbsp. butter

1 cup milk

3 large eggs

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. lemon zest

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/8 tsp. salt

Cut the bread slices almost in half, leaving one edge intact. Spread the cheese on the inside of each piece, then sprinkle a layer of chocolate chips and close bread. Whisk the milk and the remaining ingredients. Heat pan over medium-high heat and melt butter. Dip the bread into the mixture, covering sides and edges. Fry in pan until each side is golden brown. Keep warm in a 250-degree oven while preparing remaining French toast in the same way. Serves 4.

