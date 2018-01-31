Belle Chevre Yogurt Parfait & Stuffed French Toast - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Belle Chevre Yogurt Parfait & Stuffed French Toast

Belle Chevre Yogurt Parfait

6 oz Belle Chevre Honey Breakfast Cheese
¼ cup milk 
1 cup berries of choice 
Place berries on the bottom of container. Mix milk with breakfast cheese. Layer mixture and berries. Serves 2. 

Belle Chevre Breakfast Sandwich
2 Slices of fresh artisan bread
1 egg
¼ cup of fresh arugula 
4 slices of ham
2 tbsp Belle Chevre Fig Breakfast Cheese

Spread breakfast cheese on the inside of the slices of bread.  Toast outsides on a well-oiled griddle or pan. Fry egg until preferred temperature. Assemble sandwich. 

Belle Chevre Stuffed French Toast

4 slices -about 2 inches thick- dense bread, like challah - we used ciabatta
4 oz. Belle Chevre Coffee Breakfast Cheese 
¼ Cup Mini Chocolate Chips
2 Tbsp. butter
1 cup milk
3 large eggs
1 Tbsp. sugar
1 tsp. lemon zest
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
1/8 tsp. salt

Cut the bread slices almost in half, leaving one edge intact. Spread the cheese on the inside of each piece, then sprinkle a layer of chocolate chips and close bread. Whisk the milk and the remaining ingredients. Heat pan over medium-high heat and melt butter. Dip the bread into the mixture, covering sides and edges. Fry in pan until each side is golden brown. Keep warm in a 250-degree oven while preparing remaining French toast in the same way. Serves 4. 

