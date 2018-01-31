Alabama TE Major Tennison arrested on marijuana charge

Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey met with President Donald Trump at Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game.More >>
Twitter allows you to tweet up to 280 characters at a time, but Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey needed just 118 to burn her counterpart in Georgia ahead of Monday night's national championship game.More >>
By the sports transitive property, UCF beat Auburn, who beat both Georgia and Alabama, therefore should be national champs.More >>
The price of admission for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama is averaging more than $2,400 a seat.More >>
Coach Paul Bryant died of a massive heart attack while preparing to undergo a physical. He died just weeks after announcing his retirement.More >>
LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri will preview the 2018 Tigers around noon Friday at Champion’s Club in Alex Box Stadium. We will stream the news conference live when it begins.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
The Tigers newest commitment is Emmitt Williams, a five-star power forward from Lehigh Acres, FL.More >>
Alabama tight end Major Tennison has been arrested on a marijuana possession charge.More >>
Julio Jones is a busy man. He's not only a wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, but he now owns a car dealership too. It's no wonder the Pro Bowl WR couldn't make it through the whole College Football Playoff Championship.More >>
Timing is everything. On Monday, University of Alabama men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson walked around the Harbert Center loud and proud.More >>
As a good friend of the Humphrey family it saddens me to hear this news about a young man that to this point in his life has done everything right.More >>
Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the hiring of Josh Gattis as the new wide receivers coach for the Crimson Tide.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the hiring of Karl Scott to serve as the Tide's secondary coach.More >>
At the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Crimson Tide offensive lineman, Bradley Bozeman, was asked about his fondest memory playing for Alabama. He’s got plenty to choose from.More >>
Crimson Tide fans, we now know the next time you'll be able to see your team take the field.More >>
