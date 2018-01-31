The price of admission for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama is averaging more than $2,400 a seat.

By the sports transitive property, UCF beat Auburn, who beat both Georgia and Alabama, therefore should be national champs.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed an official proclamation to make the University of Central Florida football national champs.(Source: Rick Scott/Twitter)

Twitter allows you to tweet up to 280 characters at a time, but Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey needed just 118 to burn her counterpart in Georgia ahead of Monday night's national championship game.

President Donald Trump watches the college football championship game in Atlanta on Monday. (Source: CNN)

Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama tight end Major Tennison has been arrested on a marijuana possession charge.

An incident report released by the university Wednesday shows that Tennison was arrested Sunday night and charged with second-degree marijuana possession, a misdemeanor. The arrest occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Devotie Drive, where Bryant Hall is located.

No other details were released. An Alabama spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tennison was a four-star recruit from Flint, Texas. He caught two passes for 30 yards as a freshman, filling in after the season-ending injury of Miller Forristall.

