Jill: Temperatures will be running slightly above normal Wednesday

Expect increasing clouds and temperatures warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s Wednesday afternoon. Not as cold tonight, clouds continue to thicken up and temperatures fall into the 40s.



Our next cold front brings showers on Thursday. Best chance is during the evening hours. Temperatures will be mild once again and in the lower 60s.



Groundhog Day features temperatures in the 30s during the morning hours and 40s during the afternoon and increasing sunshine and wind. So that means six more weeks of winter likely, according to folklore.



The First Alert Magic City Weekend forecast starts off chilly and ends wet. Rainfall amounts on Sunday morning and early afternoon could approach 1 inch, which would be great for the current drought.



There is a small chance for a flurry or sprinkle on Monday morning, otherwise we will see increasing sunshine.



Milder air returns along with rain by the middle of next week.



Tracking a quick temperature turn around on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.