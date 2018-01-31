Suspect arrested in 2016 rape near the University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide investigators have made an arrest in a rape reported near the University of Alabama campus more than a year ago.

Colby De’Wayne Daniel Lewis, 19, of Demopolis, was arrested Tuesday and charged with Burglary I, Rape I, and Sodomy I.

He is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail A release from the homicide unit says new information developed over the past two days lead them to the suspect.

The attack happened not far from the Strip on Iron Bowl 2016 weekend.

According to investigators, the assault occurred early in the morning on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in the 1200 block of Convent Street. Investigators say a 19-year-old female University of Alabama student reported that she walked back to her apartment from the Strip area at approximately 1:45 a.m.

Shortly after returning home, a man walked into her apartment and sexually assaulted her. The victim reported the suspect threatened her with a firearm during the incident. Following the attack, investigators circulated a sketch of a possible suspect, hoping to generate leads in the case.

