Little League statue vandalized in town that hosts series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) - Vandals have damaged a statue honoring Little League in the Pennsylvania town that hosts the annual Little League's World Series.

Williamsport Police say someone bent the bat in the Bases Loaded statue early in the morning on Jan. 21.

Surveillance cameras captured images of a male and a female who police believe are responsible for the damage. Police are seeking the suspects.

