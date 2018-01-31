First Alert: Rain in the forecast for Thursday

It's been a cold morning with temperatures in the 20s to 30s.

But sunshine together with southerly winds should help to warm our temperatures into the mid to upper 50s today.

Clouds are expected to begin building in tonight, trapping our temps into the 40s by tomorrow morning.

While we have a chance of rain Thursday, most of the showers will likely hold off until late afternoon or evening.

Ground Hog Day could see some lingering clouds in the morning, but clearing up by afternoon.

Morning temperatures are expected in the mid-30s and highs in the mid-40s.

Frigid temperatures again by Saturday morning with low temperatures dropping into the 20s again.

Clouds are expected to begin rolling in by Saturday afternoon, with highs reaching the low 50s.

Saturday night into Sunday morning is expected to be wet. Wintry weather doesn't look like it's in the cards with this system, just good old fashioned rainfall.

But the rain should be gone by Sunday evening. Clouds will likely linger through Monday morning.

