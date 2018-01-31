Man arrested in rape of Alabama student after 2016 Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A man has been arrested in the rape and robbery of a University of Alabama student following the 2016 Iron Bowl.

Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit Capt. Kip Hart told news outlets Tuesday that 19-year-old Colby De'Wayne Daniels Lewis was arrested in Demopolis. Hart said investigators had followed new information over the previous two days.

Lewis is accused of attacking a then-19-year-old woman at gunpoint at her town house early Nov. 27, 2016. Investigators said the woman had been on the Strip after the Alabama-Auburn game, but didn't know where or when the suspect started to follow her.

Lewis is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Court records say an unrelated burglary charge from last month was dismissed Friday.

